IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
06-21-26-33-40-49, Extra Shot: 8
(six, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty, forty-nine; Extra Shot: eight)
01-16-21-38-43
Never miss a local story.
(one, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three)
3-1-8, Fireball:
(three, one, eight; Fireball: zero)
6-5-5, Fireball:
(six, five, five; Fireball: zero)
3-4-6-1, Fireball: 7
(three, four, six, one; Fireball: seven)
3-9-5-3, Fireball: 6
(three, nine, five, three; Fireball: six)
19-25-32-33-42
(nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
Estimated jackpot: $455 million
Comments