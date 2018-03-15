Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 09:44 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:

06-21-26-33-40-49, Extra Shot: 8

(six, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty, forty-nine; Extra Shot: eight)

01-16-21-38-43

(one, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three)

3-1-8, Fireball:

(three, one, eight; Fireball: zero)

6-5-5, Fireball:

(six, five, five; Fireball: zero)

3-4-6-1, Fireball: 7

(three, four, six, one; Fireball: seven)

3-9-5-3, Fireball: 6

(three, nine, five, three; Fireball: six)

19-25-32-33-42

(nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Estimated jackpot: $455 million

