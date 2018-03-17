Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 10:47 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

07-12-21-27-36-37, Extra Shot: 23

(seven, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Extra Shot: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $7.5 million

04-14-30-34-35

(four, fourteen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five)

5-1-2, Fireball: 3

(five, one, two; Fireball: three)

9-6-3, Fireball: 2

(nine, six, three; Fireball: two)

5-4-1-1, Fireball:

(five, four, one, one; Fireball: zero)

0-5-3-2, Fireball: 7

(zero, five, three, two; Fireball: seven)

02-22-25-27-34

(two, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Estimated jackpot: $377 million

22-57-59-60-66, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(twenty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

