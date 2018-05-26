Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

May 26, 2018 09:54 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

04-13-20-24-37-44, Extra Shot: 3

(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-four; Extra Shot: three)

03-25-33-38-45

(three, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five)

8-5-8, Fireball: 6

(eight, five, eight; Fireball: six)

6-5-1, Fireball: 4

(six, five, one; Fireball: four)

4-8-4-2, Fireball: 2

(four, eight, four, two; Fireball: two)

3-2-2-2, Fireball: 7

(three, two, two, two; Fireball: seven)

02-16-23-31-38

(two, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $84 million

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

