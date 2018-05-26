IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-13-20-24-37-44, Extra Shot: 3
(four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-four; Extra Shot: three)
03-25-33-38-45
(three, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-five)
8-5-8, Fireball: 6
(eight, five, eight; Fireball: six)
6-5-1, Fireball: 4
(six, five, one; Fireball: four)
4-8-4-2, Fireball: 2
(four, eight, four, two; Fireball: two)
3-2-2-2, Fireball: 7
(three, two, two, two; Fireball: seven)
02-16-23-31-38
(two, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
