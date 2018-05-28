Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
06-12-23-31-42-52, Extra Shot: 20
(six, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-two, fifty-two; Extra Shot: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
May 28, 2018 10:46 PM
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
06-12-23-31-42-52, Extra Shot: 20
(six, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-two, fifty-two; Extra Shot: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 million
Comments