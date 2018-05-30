Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-11-55-58-67, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3
(two, eleven, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $84 million
May 30, 2018 12:29 AM
