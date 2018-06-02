Lottery

IL Lottery

The Associated Press

June 02, 2018 11:22 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

29-32-34-45-47-52, Extra Shot: 23

(twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-two; Extra Shot: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $3 million

01-03-10-34-37

(one, three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

4-6-2, Fireball: 3

(four, six, two; Fireball: three)

0-7-1, Fireball: 5

(zero, seven, one; Fireball: five)

0-2-4-5, Fireball: 6

(zero, two, four, five; Fireball: six)

0-1-4-6, Fireball: 2

(zero, one, four, six; Fireball: two)

02-04-13-27-44

(two, four, thirteen, twenty-seven, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

23-25-37-44-64, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 4

(twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four, sixty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $74 million

