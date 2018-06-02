IL Lottery

These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
29-32-34-45-47-52, Extra Shot: 23
(twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-two; Extra Shot: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
01-03-10-34-37
(one, three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
4-6-2, Fireball: 3
(four, six, two; Fireball: three)
0-7-1, Fireball: 5
(zero, seven, one; Fireball: five)
0-2-4-5, Fireball: 6
(zero, two, four, five; Fireball: six)
0-1-4-6, Fireball: 2
(zero, one, four, six; Fireball: two)
02-04-13-27-44
(two, four, thirteen, twenty-seven, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
Estimated jackpot: $110 million
23-25-37-44-64, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 4
(twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four, sixty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $74 million
Comments