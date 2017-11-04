Nation & World

U.S. Senator Rand Paul assaulted at his home in Kentucky; suspect in jail in Bowling Green

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Bowling Green) was assaulted at his home in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

The Kentucky State Police said that Rene Boucher of Bowling Green had assaulted Paul, causing a minor injury. The Warren County Attorney’s office then issued a warrant for Boucher’s arrest for assault causing a minor injury.

Boucher, 59, was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. An Internet search identifies a Rene Albert Boucher, the same name as the man jailed for the Paul assault, as an anesthesiologist in Bowling Green.

Boucher was still in the Warren jail as of 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, according to jail booking officer Kyrstin Corder. He is being held on a $5,000 all-cash bond.

Paul has been Kentucky’s junior senator since 2011.

Kelsey Cooper, a spokesman for Paul, said in a statement that “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

