September 18, 2016 6:07 PM

Man in red underpants rams stolen police car into mobile home

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La.

Baton Rouge police say a man wearing only red underpants attacked officers with “superhuman strength,” got into a patrol car and tried to run over officers and rammed a mobile home off its blocks.

WBRZ-TV reports that according to an arrest report, 35-year-old Jeremy Wayne Saylor punched a beach-ball-sized dent in the car’s windshield, and shook officers off and got into the car despite four shocks from a stun gun.

Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely tells The Advocate that relatives had called police about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, saying Saylor was “tearing things up” after smoking synthetic marijuana called mojo.

He was arrested on charges of attempted murder of a police officer, resisting police, felony auto theft and damage to property.

It was not clear whether he had an attorney.

