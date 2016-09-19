Quotations in the News

National

"Then all of a sudden, car horns went off, and I thought, 'Oh, my God, this isn't lightning. This is too loud. This is a bomb." — Anthony Stanhope, who was in his apartment when an explosion rocked a bustling New York City neighborhood Saturday night, injuring 29 people.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to personally apologize for the current political climate. I think that 'Veep' has torn down the wall between comedy and politics. Our show started out as a political satire but it now feels more like a sobering documentary." — Julia Louis-Dreyfus, apparently referencing Republican Donald Trump's presidential campaign, after her HBO show won best comedy series at the Emmy Awards.

