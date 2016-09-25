National

September 25, 2016 8:11 PM

Golf legend Arnold Palmer dead at age 87

The Kansas City Star

Golf legend Arnold Palmer, known as “The King” of the sport, died Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to multiple reports.

Palmer became a superstar in the 1950s, when golf was first being shown on television.

He developed a rivalry with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, but still finished with 62 wins on the PGA Tour. He added 10 more wins on the senior tour.

Palmer’s record included wins at the Masters in 1958, ’60, ’62 and ’64. He also won the U.S. Open in 1960 and the British Open in 1961 and ’62.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Arnold Palmer, golf's greatest ambassador, at age 87,” the United States Golf Associated said on its Twitter page.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

View more video

Nation & World Videos