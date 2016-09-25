National

September 25, 2016 8:25 PM

Tributes pour in after golfing legend Arnold Palmer dies

Golfing legend Arnold Palmer died Sunday at age 87, Golfweek magazine reported.

Palmer was one of the game’s best. He collected 62 PGA victories and four Master’s titles, two British Open championships and one U.S. Open crown.

As well as being one of the biggest golf stars ever, Palmer will also be remembered for his favorite drink: half iced tea and half lemonade.

Many people took time to remember Palmer:

