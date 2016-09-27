The criminal with the biggest smile got the swiftest punishment

They went viral not just for the bizarre nature of their crime, but also for their odd choice in mugshots.
Ashley England, Mary Jordan and Sammie Whaley reportedly beat up a McDonald’s employee in June for moving too slowly while taking their order. They waited for her to finish her shift and then attacked her in the parking lot, according to the Bellevue, Ohio Police Department. Two of the three women’s children, who are minors, participated in the assault.
The employee was not seriously injured, according to a statement by the McDonald’s owner.
All three were arrested the following day and charged. Jordan and one other woman made goofy or smiling faces in their mugshots. The police department posted the pictures to Facebook.
“If they decide to act that way in their booking photos, that’s up to them,” said David Claus, municipal prosecutor for the area. He added that he believed it said a lot about “how contrite” the women probably were about the alleged assault.
Jordan, who flashed the biggest smile, was sentenced to seven months in prison in August, because assaulting the employee had violated her parole for her previous crime of committing forgery, according to USA Today. Jordan had been charged with assault and child endangerment.
Whaley pleaded no contest to the charges immediately after she was arrested, was fined $100 and setenced to non-reporting probation. She will only be sent to jail if she commits a similar crime within a year.
England was scheduled for a pretrial hearing Monday to discuss evidence but no news came from the hearing, and it’s currently unclear what the next step will be in her court case.
