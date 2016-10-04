National

October 4, 2016 2:03 AM

Jury told Georgia dad sought 'escape' in son's hot car death

By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Ga.

Prosecutors say a Georgia man left his toddler son to die in a hot SUV so he could "escape" to another life filled with sexual obsession. Now a jury will soon hear from the father's defense lawyers.

Attorneys for Justin Ross Harris were scheduled to deliver opening statements at his murder trial Tuesday morning. Jurors already heard Monday afternoon from prosecutors, who said Harris saw his child and wife as obstacles to fulfilling his sexual desires.

Prosecutor Chuck Boring said Harris sent about 30 phone messages — mostly to women and mostly about sex — on the day his 22-month-old son, Cooper, perished in June 2014.

Harris, who moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012, is charged with malice murder. Defense attorneys have said the death was a tragic accident.

