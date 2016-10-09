At a glance: Worst recovery rates in US states, territories

Illinois' 37 percent rate of recovering improperly paid unemployment benefits from mid-2012 to mid-2016 ranks it worst among all U.S. states and territories.
Overall, the U.S. had a 66 percent rate. The following are the 10 worst states or territories' recovery rates for improperly paid unemployment insurance benefits during the four-year period, as well as the amount overpaid and recovered in millions of dollars. All figures are rounded:
---
Illinois, 714, 262, 37%
Indiana, 216, 88, 41%
Puerto Rico, 20, 9, 45%
Oklahoma, 36, 17, 47%
Pennsylvania, 567, 283, 50%
California, 723, 361, 50%
Colorado, 135, 69, 51%
Michigan, 396, 204, 52%
Florida, 197, 103, 52%
Georgia, 148, 84, 57%
North Carolina, 196, 112, 57%
