National

October 9, 2016 11:08 AM

At a glance: Worst recovery rates in US states, territories

By Associated Press The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois' 37 percent rate of recovering improperly paid unemployment benefits from mid-2012 to mid-2016 ranks it worst among all U.S. states and territories.

Overall, the U.S. had a 66 percent rate. The following are the 10 worst states or territories' recovery rates for improperly paid unemployment insurance benefits during the four-year period, as well as the amount overpaid and recovered in millions of dollars. All figures are rounded:

---

Illinois, 714, 262, 37%

Indiana, 216, 88, 41%

Puerto Rico, 20, 9, 45%

Oklahoma, 36, 17, 47%

Pennsylvania, 567, 283, 50%

California, 723, 361, 50%

Colorado, 135, 69, 51%

Michigan, 396, 204, 52%

Florida, 197, 103, 52%

Georgia, 148, 84, 57%

North Carolina, 196, 112, 57%

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

View more video

Nation & World Videos