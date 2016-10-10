Lunchables recalled for not listing ingredients that could trigger allergies

More than 950 pounds of Lunchables are being recalled by Kraft Heinz Company because they do not properly warn the ready-to-eat lunches might contain common allergens.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday that a recently shipped batch of “Lunchables Ham and American Cracker Stackers” contained wheat and soy, but did not identify them on the item’s label.
The incorrect labeling stemmed from a mixup in which the ham Lunchables were packaged with the back stickers for a different Lunchable product. The Department of Agricultre said no illnesses had been reported due to the mislabeling, which affected items shipped to Utah and California.
The affected items have a “use by date” of Dec. 25, 2016 and include the number “EST. 537K” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Those who have already purchased the affected products should toss them or return them, the Department of Agriculture said.
A Lunchables-branded website for parents pictured the recalled item among a list of its products early Monday morning.
More information on the recalled items can be found here.
Comments