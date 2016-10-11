Singer appears to protest the national anthem – while singing the national anthem

Social media was abuzz after the national anthem singer at the Sacramento Kings preseason game on Monday night took a knee.
Before the Sacramento Kings went on to beat Maccabi Haifa of Israel 135-96 in an exhibition game - the first ever basketball game at Golden 1 Center - the singer went down on one knee in an apparent protest against racial injustice, reminiscent of what San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been doing before NFL games.
The singer was Leah Tysse, who was receiving praise on her Twitter page for the gesture.
The national anthem singer at the Sacramento Kings game took a knee for the final lines of the song.— Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) October 11, 2016
Woman singing national anthem at @SacramentoKings games takes a knee while singing "Land of the free and the home of the brave." @kcranews pic.twitter.com/ddaUjZO521— Dana Griffin (@KCRADana) October 11, 2016
First @SacramentoKings national anthem in @Golden1Center. #Kings pic.twitter.com/8fy4JBzWcy— Jeffrey Dorso (@JeffreyDorso) October 11, 2016
Is there a dumber protest than protesting the National Anthem as you sing the National Anthem @SacramentoKings ? #sackings #NationalAnthem— Life of Mikey (@Life_of_MikeyG) October 11, 2016
So @LeahTysse just took a knee after singing the national anthem for the @SacramentoKings. Salute to her!!!— Sports Waves™ (@SportsWaves) October 11, 2016
I hope @SacramentoKings fire the last who actually sang and took a knee during the national anthem. I almost dropped my hat ...— Anthony Ramacciotti (@Ramacciotti22) October 11, 2016
Anyone know who the woman is who kneeled WHILE singing the national anthem at the @SacramentoKings game? Cc @Golden1Center— Chris Hagel (@MullingHagel) October 11, 2016
