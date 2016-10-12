New room discovered in creepy, historic Winchester Mystery House

A new room has been found in the sprawling Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, Calif., where Hollywood will set up shop next spring to make a movie about quirky gun fortune heiress Sarah Winchester.
Officials at the landmark mansion have opened the room to the public, according to ABC 7 in San Francisco.
The Victorian mansion was the home of Sarah Winchester, widow of gunmaker William Wirt Winchester. She began building the home in 1884 after her husband’s death; she died in 1922.
The preservation team at the tourist site found several items in the secret attic room, including a pump organ, Victorian couch, paintings and a sewing machine.
They believe that Winchester boarded up the room because she was trapped in it during the 1906 earthquake, which she thought was caused by evil, angry spirits.
Ah, Sarah and her spirits — soon to be explored in a movie with Oscar winner Helen Mirren playing the eccentric maven.
Winchester is said to have designed the house to confuse the spirits she believed roamed the house. It is full of twisty hallways, secret passages, trap doors, staircases that lead to nowhere and doors that open onto brick walls.
Afraid that ghosts were following her, Winchester would travel along different paths through the house to confuse them.
“Because of the many deaths caused at the hands of Winchester guns, many believe the mansion is home to several ghosts,” writes the Wide Open Country entertainment site.
“One of those who thought ghosts were present was the builder of the home herself ... she even conducted seances to help her come up with the plan of the home.”
The new room is the 161st in the house, which has 10,000 windows, 2,000 doors, 47 fireplaces, 40 staircases, 13 bathrooms, and nine kitchens.
Filming on the thriller “Winchester” is set to begin there and in Australia in March 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Everest” star Jason Clarke will play San Francisco psychiatrist Eric Price, who is sent to the home to evaluate Winchester’s mental health, according to THR.
The skeptical doc finds out she might have reason to be concerned about paranormal activity in the house after all.
