Toddlers pay adorable homage to ‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines

Here’s your daily dose of adorable.
Scratch that. There’s enough adorable here to last you the rest of the year.
California moms and photographers Gina Lee and Becky Hales are huge fans of HGTV’s popular “Fixer Upper,” starring Chip and Joanna Gaines.
So the friends cast their cute 4-year-olds in a video homage to the TV stars.
The clip stars Gina Lee’s daughter, Willow, as Joanna, and Becky Hales’ son, Cooper, portraying Chip.
It opens with the kids doing a house reveal just like Chip and Joanna do on their show — with one of those oversize posters of the made-over home.
Willow wears a WACO shirt like Joanna’s; Cooper wears a #DEMODAY shirt like Chip’s.
“It was just a big play date for (the kids),” Lee told the “Today” show. “We did the video in a couple hours with a couple of snack and juice breaks.”
Joanna Gaines saw the video and posted it to her Instagram account Tuesday night, where it’s been viewed more than 1.2 million times. “Well, this is just the cutest thing we’ve ever seen!” she gushed.
Lee told People magazine that when she and her husband bought their new home earlier this year, “we kidded around and called each other Chip and Jojo while working on projects.”
But it’s not just mom and dad who call themselves “Fixer Upper” fanatics. “Our kids are well aware of who Chip and Joanna are, because we can’t get enough of the show,” Lee told People. “It’s safe to say we are addicted.”
The kids, who are photogenic as all get-out, seem to be building their own path to stardom.
Here’s the evidence.
mini Chip and Jojo can't thank you enough for all the kind words and comments! I still can't believe Chip and Joanna saw our video, let alone shared it with their followers! @iamlovingdad thank you for your crazy amazing video skills ;) and thank you @joannagaines @chippergaines and @magnolia for sharing our video! #shiplapforever #willowandcooper #fixerupper
