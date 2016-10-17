Call me, maybe? Bob Dylan ignores Nobel committee after prize win

Bob Dylan is aloof. Many consider it to be part of his charm as a floppy-haired, scratchy-throated American folk singer.
But his attitude may be reaching new heights in too-cool-for-school: The American lyricist is ignoring phone calls from the Nobel Committee calling to discuss his winning the prize for literature.
The committee announced Dylan was receiving the honor last week, but they’ve been unable to reach him. Now they’ve stopped even trying to get in touch, the Guardian reports.
“Right now we are doing nothing. I have called and sent emails to his closest collaborator and received very friendly replies. For now, that is certainly enough,” said Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobels.
Dylan’s win for the prize in literature came as a surprise, but the committee said they chose the musician “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”
He has won 11 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, given a special citation from the Pulitzer Prize jury and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Dylan, along with winners of the other Nobel prizes in other categories, will be presented the award at the formal ceremony in December in Stockholm. Each recipient gives a speech.
“If he doesn’t want to come, he won’t come,” Danis said. “It will be a big party in any case and the honor belongs to him.”
Despite the crickets on Dylan’s end since being given the prize, worth $923,179.20, Danius said she thinks he will be there.
“I’m not at all worried,” Danius said. “I think he will show up.”
