Hyundai issues safety recall saying sunroofs could fly off in traffic

Here’s some comforting news following your morning commute: There are more than 60,000 vehicles with sunroofs that could detach out on the road.
Luckily, the reports Hyundai received about the issue didn’t cause accidents or injuries.
The Korean automaker launched a voluntary safety recall in October for certain Hyundai Sonatas produced between May 2014 and March 2016.
The company received the first report of a sunroof detaching in March and had additional reports by August. The problem arises from a wind deflector installed on the sunroof, meant to cut down on noise.
“If the wind deflector becomes partially detached from its mounting points after the sunroof is opened, it can interfere with the moveable sunroof panel while the sunroof is being closed,” Hyundai said in the safety recall. “The tempered glass sunroof panel can detach from the sunroof assembly due to interference with the wind deflector, or if the customer tries to force the sunroof panel closed.”
“If the sunroof panel detaches while the vehicle is in motion, the panel could become an obstacle to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash,” the recall concluded.
Hyundai officials say as many as 62,811 Sonatas could be affected, but the actual number is unknown.
