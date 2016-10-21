Police arrest 35 suspected members of Long Island gang

Police have arrested 35 suspected members of a Long Island gang days after the skeletal remains of a young man were discovered.
Authorities say the remains found this week in Brentwood were those of 18-year-old Jose Pena-Hernandez.
Suffolk County police say the teenager was a member of the MS-13 gang, which has links to El Salvador and Los Angeles.
Four teenagers from Brentwood High School have been found dead this past month in a string of brutal killings police say may be tied to gang violence.
Five of the 35 arrested in the past three weeks face federal charges under the RICO organized crime act.
