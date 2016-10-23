AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

AT&T's $85.4B deal for Time Warner: A new bet on synergy
NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T's $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner represents a new bet on synergy between companies that distribute information and entertainment to consumers and those that produce it.
The acquisition would combine a telecom giant that owns a leading cellphone business, DirecTV and an internet service with the company behind HBO, CNN, and some of the world's most popular entertainment, including "Game of Thrones," the "Harry Potter" franchise and professional basketball. It's the latest big media acquisition by a major cable or phone company — such as Comcast's 2011 purchase of NBC Universal — and aimed at shoring up businesses upended by the internet.
Regulators would have to sign off on the deal, no certain thing. The prospect of another media giant on the horizon has already drawn fire on the campaign trail. Speaking in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump vowed to kill it if elected because it concentrates too much "power in the hands of too few."
Sen. Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, said the deal "raises some immediate flags about consolidation in the media market" and said he would press for more information on how the deal will affect consumers.
MEDIA MERGER MANIA
---
Trump's lawsuit threat against accusers overshadows agenda
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump is laying out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days as president but pointedly noting that he will find time to sue the numerous women who have accused him of groping and other unwanted sexual behavior.
"All of these liars will be sued once the election is over," Trump said Saturday during an event near the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg that was meant to be policy-driven. He added: "I look so forward to doing that."
Asked about Trump's remarks, Hillary Clinton told reporters between rallies in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia that she was done responding to what her Republican opponent is saying as Election Day nears and would instead focus on helping elect other Democrats.
To that end, she attacked Pennsylvania's Republican senator, Pat Toomey, saying in Pittsburgh that he has refused to "stand up" to Trump as she praised his Democratic challenger, Katie McGinty. Noting Trump's comments about Mexican immigrants and his attacks on a Muslim-American military family, she said of Toomey: "If he doesn't have the courage to stand up to Donald Trump after all of this, then can you be sure that he will stand up for you when it counts?"
Toomey spokesman Ted Kwong said Clinton's comments highlight McGinty's lack of independence.
---
AP Interview: Kaine says Clinton will try to work with GOP
BOSTON (AP) — Tim Kaine is sounding a hopeful note that a Democratic White House could work with Republicans to bridge deep divides laid bare by this bitter presidential campaign.
The vice presidential candidate told The Associated Press on Saturday that he and Hillary Clinton have already spoken about how to heal the nation if they should win. He said tackling economic anxieties, finding common policy ground with the GOP and perhaps bringing Republicans into the administration would be elements of unity, though he added that he and Clinton did not discuss Cabinet positions.
"We have not run this campaign as a campaign against the GOP with the big broad brush — we've run it against Donald Trump," Kaine said. He predicted: "We're going to get a lot of Republican votes and that will also be part of, right out of the gate, the way to bring folks back together."
Clinton's campaign has been preparing for the possibility that Trump won't concede the election if he loses, based on his assertions that the contest is rigged. Kaine said he hasn't talked with Clinton about that scenario.
A self-described underdog, Kaine said he only recently began acknowledging the real possibility of victory. He's hired Wayne Turnage, a former chief of staff, as his transition director and is considering issues he'd pursue as vice president.
---
Victory in sight, Clinton still grapples with negative views
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton bested Donald Trump in three debates. She leads in many preference polls of the most competitive states. Barring a significant shift in the next two weeks, she is in a strong position to become the first woman elected U.S. president.
But Clinton will end the campaign still struggling to change the minds of millions of voters who don't think well of her, a glaring liability should the Democratic nominee move on to the White House.
While many see her as better prepared to be commander in chief than Trump, she is consistently viewed unfavorably by more than half of the country. Most voters also consider her dishonest.
Clinton's advisers have spent months trying to erase that perception. They've set up small events where she had more intimate conversations with voters. They've tested a seemingly endless stream of messages aimed at assuring the public that the former secretary of state was in the race to do more than fulfill her own political ambitions.
As Clinton starts making her closing argument to voters, her team appears to have come to terms that the mission remains unfulfilled.
---
Iraqi forces launch new advance northeast of Mosul
KHAZER, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi and Kurdish forces have launched a new offensive on a town near Mosul as part of a massive operation aimed at retaking the country's second largest city from the Islamic State group.
The Kurdish forces, known as peshmerga, said they launched a dawn offensive Sunday on two fronts to the northeast of Mosul, near the town of Bashiqa.
Maj. Gen. Haider Fadhil, of Iraq's special forces, said they had also launched an assault on Bashiqa, surrounding it and seizing parts of the town. He said the Kurds had captured two villages near Bashiqa and a small Shiite shrine in the area.
Over the last week, Iraqi and Kurdish forces have been battling IS in a belt of mostly uninhabited towns and villages around Mosul, contending with roadside bombs, snipers and suicide truck bombs.
The Mosul offensive involves more than 25,000 Iraqi ground forces as well as U.S.-led coalition aircraft and advisers. It is expected to take weeks, if not months, to drive IS from Mosul, which is home to more than a million civilians.
---
Carter in Irbil to get closer assessment of Mosul fight
IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter arrived Sunday in Irbil to get a closer look at the fight against Islamic State militants in northern Iraq and likely expand his discussions about the role of Turkish troops in the region.
Carter is expected to meet with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, as well as military commanders who are not far from the battle to retake the northern city of Mosul from IS.
Carter spent the day Saturday in Baghdad getting updates from his top military leadership and meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. He said the U.S. is prepared to provide additional support for the fight if requested by Iraq and U.S. commanders.
Iraqi Kurdish forces, known as peshmerga, have been advancing toward Mosul from the north, moving in long columns of armored vehicles. More than 100 U.S. special operations forces are embedded with the Kurds and Iraqi military commandos.
Mosul, however, is a Sunni majority town, and many worry about the involvement of government-sanctioned Shiite fighters. But they are also suspicious of the Kurds, who have ambitions to expand their self-rule area into parts of Ninevah province, where Mosul is located — although not to the city itself.
---
1 dead after 2 explosions hit Japanese city; cause unclear
TOKYO (AP) — Two apparent explosions hit the Japanese city of Utsunomiya back-to-back Sunday, killing one person and injuring three others.
The reported blasts occurred before noon at a public park and a nearby parking lot, according to Japanese media reports. It wasn't clear if they were related, and police are investigating the incidents.
Kyodo News agency said a burned body was found in the park after police received a call saying a person was engulfed in flames following what sounded like an explosion. Three other people were injured.
A few minutes earlier, a car caught on fire in the parking lot. Flames and black smoke shot into the air and repeated bangs could be heard on video posted on the Asahi newspaper's website. Nearby cars were damaged, but no one was hurt.
Utsunomiya, the capital of Tochigi prefecture, is a city of some 500,000 people about 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Tokyo. It is near the popular tourist destination of Nikko.
---
Cubs beat Dodgers 5-0 to reach 1st World Series since 1945
CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo caught the ball for the final out and Wrigley Field erupted.
"I'm sleeping with this thing tonight," the Chicago Cubs first baseman told the pulsating crowd moments later, kissing the prized souvenir. "Are you kidding me? We're going to the World Series."
Cubs ... World Series? Yes, the Cubbies!
Next up, Game 1 in Cleveland.
With fans chanting, singing and waving those Ws, shaking the century-old ballpark and jamming the streets of Wrigleyville, the Cubs celebrated a moment many of their faithful wondered whether they would ever see.
---
AP Exclusive: 'High threat' Texas border busts aren't always
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Drivers in Texas busted for drunken driving, not paying child support or low-level drug offenses are among thousands of "high-threat" criminal arrests being counted as part of a nearly $1 billion mission to secure the border with Mexico, an Associated Press analysis has found.
Having once claimed that conventional crime data doesn't fully capture the dangers to public safety and homeland security, the Texas Department of Public Safety classified more than 1,800 offenders arrested near the border by highway troopers in 2015 as "high threat criminals."
But not all live up to that menacing label or were anywhere close to the border — and they weren't caught entering the country illegally, as Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is Texas' chairman for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, has suggested.
In response to the AP's findings, the Department of Public Safety said it will recommend removing child support evaders from the list and signaled a willingness to stop classifying other arrests as "high threat." However, it defended the data overall, saying it isn't intended to measure border security, even though the figures are included in briefings to lawmakers.
"It's deceptive to say the least," Democratic state Rep. Terry Canales, from the border city of Edinburg, said of the data. "I would say it's shocking that a person arrested with a small amount of cocaine in Odessa is used to show supposedly high-threat criminal arrests on the Texas-Mexico border."
---
Attacks on the internet keep getting bigger and nastier
NEW YORK (AP) — Could millions of connected cameras, thermostats and kids' toys bring the internet to its knees? It's beginning to look that way.
On Friday, epic cyberattacks crippled a major internet firm, repeatedly disrupting the availability of popular websites across the United States. The hacker group claiming responsibility says that the day's antics were just a dry run and that it has its sights set on a much bigger target. And the attackers now have a secret weapon in the increasing array of internet-enabled household devices they can subvert and use to wreak havoc.
MEET THE FIRE HOSE
Manchester, New Hampshire-based Dyn Inc. said its server infrastructure was hit by distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks. These work by overwhelming targeted machines with junk data traffic — sort of like knocking someone over by blasting them with a fire hose. The attack temporarily blocked some access to popular websites from across America and Europe such as Twitter, Netflix and PayPal.
Jason Read, founder of the internet performance monitoring firm CloudHarmony, owned by Gartner Inc., said his company tracked a half-hour-long disruption early Friday affecting access to many sites from the East Coast. A second attack later in the day spread disruption to the West Coast as well as some users in Europe.
