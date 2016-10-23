AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Sept. 21, 2016 photo, the shadows of police investigators are reflected on a wall as they check an unidentified body of an alleged drug lord after it was dumped along a dark alley in Manila, Philippines. Bodies had begun turning up in cities all over the Philippines ever since President Rodrigo Duterte launched a controversial war on drugs this year. Drug dealers and drug addicts, were being shot by police or slain by unidentified gunmen in mysterious, gangland-style murders that were taking place at night.
Aaron Favila, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony in Beijing.
Ng Han Guan, Pool, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 photo, police and protesters clash during a violent protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines. A Philippine police van rammed into protesters, leaving several bloodied, as an anti-U.S. rally turned violent Wednesday at the embassy in Manila.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 photo, leaders of BRICS countries, from left, Brazilian President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and South African President Jacob Zuma raise their hand for a group photo at the start of their summit in Goa, India. Leaders of five of the world's fast-rising powers are meeting in the southwestern Indian state of Goa for their annual summit at a time when their ability to shape the global dialogue on international politics and finance is increasingly being questioned. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, or BRICS, face the tough task of asserting their growing influence as a power group even as they bridge their own trade rivalries to help grow their economies.
Anupam Nath, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 photo, Filipino Joybin Marayo, 58, salvages metals on a damaged boat that was washed ashore by strong waves brought about by Typhoon Haima in Manila, Philippines. Several people were killed after Super Typhoon Haima smashed into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rains overnight, flooding towns and forcing thousands to flee then weakening Thursday after slamming into a mountain range and blowing into the South China Sea, officials said.
Aaron Favila, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 photo, a man braves the wind on the waterfront of Victoria Habour as Typhoon Haima approaches Hong Kong. Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China on Friday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages.
Vincent Yu, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 photo, people take a picture of a drawing portrait of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand. Bhumibol was 8 when he got hold of his first camera - a Coronet Midget given by his mother - and rarely was one out of reach through most of his life, capturing both domestic scenes and documenting his efforts to improve rural lives.
Sakchai Lalit, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 photo, Nepalese village woman separates grain from chaff a after harvest in Chunnikhel on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal. Agriculture is the main source of food, income, and employment for the majority of people in Nepal.
Niranjan Shrestha, File
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 photo, an ultralight aircraft flies over the city of Pyongyang, North Korea. Until a few months ago, if you wanted a bird's eye view of North Korea's capital there was basically only one option: a 150-meter tall tower across the river from Kim Il Sung Square. Now, if you have the cash, you can climb into the backseat of an ultralight aircraft. With the support of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has vowed to give North Koreans more modern and "cultured" ways to spend their leisure time, a Pyongyang flying club has started offering short flights over some of the capital's major sights.
Wong Maye-E, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 photo, Nissan Motor Co. CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during a joint press conference with Mitsubishi Motors Corp. CEO Osamu Masuko in Tokyo. Ghosn said he will become chairman of Mitsubishi Motors, presiding over efforts to turn the troubled automaker around. The Brazilian-born Frenchman, who already heads Nissan and Renault, said Mitsubishi’s Masuko would stay on as CEO.
Shizuo Kambayashi, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 photo, a model's heel comes off while displaying a creation designed by Japanese musician Yoshiki at the 2017 Spring/Summer Collection at the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo.
Koji Sasahara
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 photo, a member of a Chinese honor guard adjusts his cap as they line up with the help of a string before a welcome ceremony for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Ng Han Guan, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 photo, traditional Chinese puppets are on display at a temple outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Puppet shows are usually performed during the Chinese hungry ghost festival and other Chinese traditional, cultural and religious festivals.
Vincent Thian, File
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 photo, Spain's Marc Marquez pours champagne during the award ceremony of the MotoGP Japanese Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, north of Tokyo. Marquez won the MotoGP of Japan on Sunday to secure the 2016 title with three races remaining.
Shizuo Kambayashi, File
AP Photo
