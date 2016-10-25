If it looks like a tree, walks like a tree, talks like a tree, it’s getting arrested

It’s unclear what prompts a person to wake up one morning and decide to dress as a tree and block traffic.
But that’s exactly what 30-year-old Asher Woodworth did in Portland, Maine on Monday, according to the Portland Press Herald. He wrapped himself in pine tree branches, leaving only his feet visible, and stood in the middle of a busy street.
He did not respond to any questions. A friend tells us he was studying the city's traffic patterns. pic.twitter.com/imJA5ygWky— TVTEDDY (@TVTEDDY) October 24, 2016
Police were called since Woodworth was blocking traffic and gestured for him to move to the side of the road. Woodworth slowly meandered over – still completely obscured by tree branches – and police seemed confused as they tried to find his face in the branches to speak with him.
“I’ll accept your silence as admission that you understand,” one officer told Woodworth. “You’re free to go. Stay out of the roads.”
But when the tree-man wandered back into the street, officers clearly had enough and placed him under arrest. Photos and video show them removing branches from Woodworth’s frame until there are none left before placing him in handcuffs.
Police have arrested a man dressed as tree for blocking traffic on Congress Street...as God is my witness. pic.twitter.com/VUFQY6Vyv0— TVTEDDY (@TVTEDDY) October 24, 2016
Police asked the man his name and motivation. They gave him a warning. He then blocked traffic again and was arrested. pic.twitter.com/TLS6l2Ezt6— TVTEDDY (@TVTEDDY) October 24, 2016
Reporters on scene said Woodworth would not respond to any questions, but Assistant Police Chief Vern Malloch said the man told officers during his booking into jail that he wanted to see how people would react to his “performance” and how it would impact “people’s natural choreography.”
“It happens from time to time,” Malloch told the Press Herald of Woodworth’s performance in the heart of Portland’s arts district. “People do bizarre things because they want to get arrested. We’re still not sure if he was trying to make a statement.”
Woodworth was charged with obstructing a public way, a minor misdemeanor, and was released on $60 bail later the same day.
Social media was, of course, quick to comment on the weirdness.
Frat brothers nicknamed him "Sexy Sequoia" in college.@TVTEDDY pic.twitter.com/eYXCL5lrAK— Tom Johnston (@tjthunder) October 25, 2016
They arrested him because he wouldn't leaf. https://t.co/JKvvkCnyf8— Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) October 24, 2016
2016? You mean the year Dylan won the Nobel, Trump ran for president, Prince and Bowie died, and a tree got arrested? Yes, I remember it. https://t.co/6Ho2vqfoB8— John Moe (@johnmoe) October 24, 2016
