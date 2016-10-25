Five facts about the ‘Gilmore Girls’ revival

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man Pause

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

1:55 "The way we found our son, that's an image I can never unsee"

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play

0:31 What is a concussion?

1:56 Opinion: Preview the 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

1:23 Adopt Sophia, a beagle mix

0:48 Teen might be your 7th grader's high school teacher, kindergartener's superintendent

2:43 Belleville West football win puts Maroons on playoff bubble