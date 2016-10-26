Four captive lemurs die mysteriously

1:05 Women with ovarian cancer who take oral contraceptives may have better outcomes, according to study Pause

10:55 Crime Patrol: Cruising south Macon for drunks, drugs and trouble

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play

0:26 Police still investigating slayings in south Fort Worth

0:35 Train derailment knocks out power in Belleville

4:02 Turn into a sci-fi blue robot with help from Halloween makeup

1:49 Supporters serenade Clinton with 'Happy Birthday,' Trump sees the signs - Election Rewind

1:52 Crews start scooping coal, righting train cars after derailment

2:43 Belleville West football win puts Maroons on playoff bubble