October 27, 2016 1:53 PM

This is what SeaWorld does when penguins get bald spots

By Kate Irby

When humans experience hair loss it can be distressing, but it’s not life-threatening. For penguins, feather loss can have serious consequences.

One female Adelie penguin named Wonder Twin at SeaWorld Orlando was experiencing feather loss, an uncommon disorder in penguins that can kill them in the wild, because they have to put more energy into staying warm and are at more risk for starvation.

While a penguin in captivity wouldn’t face the same problems, Wonder Twin was still getting cold compared to other penguins in her exhibit, and a seamstress at SeaWorld decided to help.

They made a little penguin wetsuit for her, which imitates the function feathers provide to most penguins, according to TJ, an aviculturist at SeaWorld.

“It’s going to keep her warm, especially in the water,” TJ said in a video. “Now, with that wetsuit, she’s going to be in there and able to keep warm.”

SeaWorld officials said Wonder Twin continues to eat, sleep and swim along with other penguins normally in her wetsuit.

