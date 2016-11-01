The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Scattered showers and high elevation snow will persist across the Northwest on Tuesday, while a wet weather pattern affects the Midwest.
An onshore flow from the Pacific will keep scattered showers in the forecast for portions of the Northwest. Light to moderate rain and high elevation snow will develop across the Sierra Nevada, northwest California, western Oregon and western Washington. Mixed precipitation is also expected in the Cascades, the central Rockies and the northern Rockies. By Tuesday evening, locally heavy precipitation will move onshore over the northwest corner of Washington. Dry conditions should prevail across most areas stretching from southern California to the southern high Plains.
Meanwhile, a low pressure system will shift east northeastward over south central Canada and the upper Great Lakes. This system, combined with a cold frontal boundary, will initiate showers and isolated embedded thunderstorms from the eastern Great Lakes to the central Plains. A mixture of rain and snow will develop ahead of this system over northwest New England.
A ridge of high pressure will build over the southeastern quadrant of the country. This system will keep temperatures about 10 to 30 degrees above normal across the central and southern Plains. A moist air mass will push northward from the western Gulf Coast to the southern Plains. This onshore flow may generate thunderstorms in eastern Texas. Scattered storms will also be possible in eastern Florida and southeast Georgia on Tuesday.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Monday have ranged from a morning low of 15 degrees at Mt. Washington, N.H. to a high of 91 degrees at Edinburg, Texas
