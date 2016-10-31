Woman’s fart during surgery causes fire and leaves her with serious burns

A woman was badly burned during an April surgery in Tokyo when she farted and ignited a laser, according to a report in the Straits Times.
The patient, in her 30s, was having a procedure that involved using a laser on her cervix at Tokyo Medical University. The laser was ignited when she passed gas. She was burned badly on her waist and legs, though the report does not indicate her condition.
The operation took place in April.
“When the patient's intestinal gas leaked into the space of the operation (room), it ignited with the irradiation of the laser, and the burning spread, eventually reaching the surgical drape and causing the fire,” an October report from external experts concluded.
Comments