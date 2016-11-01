National

November 1, 2016 5:04 AM

Historic mountaintop stone cabin gutted by fire reopens

The Associated Press
STOWE, Vt.

A historic mountaintop stone cabin in Vermont that was gutted by an accidental fire caused by the sons of a snowboard company founder has been rebuilt and is officially reopening.

A ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday on Mount Mansfield in Stowe.

The family of Jake Burton Carpenter, founder of Burton Snowboards, donated $150,000 to the reconstruction.

The state-owned stone hut is rented out in winter, accessible by a chairlift at Stowe Mountain Resort.

Police say the snowboard company founder asked his two sons to get the cabin prepared for a friend last December by stoking a fire in the wood stove. The sons placed wood against the stove to dry and left the stove door open with a log against it before leaving. The guest didn't show up and the hut caught fire.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

View more video

Nation & World Videos