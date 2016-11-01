Police: 6 dead after buses collide in Baltimore

1:07 Fun, young cat gets along well with kids and other cats Pause

1:44 How did Belleville District 201 teachers help students top state average test scores?

0:58 Raw video from fatal car crash in East St. Louis

0:55 Police investigate shooting in Cahokia

1:22 State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper

1:53 Witnesses talk about shooting in Cahokia

1:12 Raw video from Cahokia shooting

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids

2:01 War of 1812 veteran is remembered at rural resting place