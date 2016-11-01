How much does Congress spend on advisory committees? A lot

1:35 Fresno police turn to yoga to relieve stress, improve health Pause

1:27 'World's worst mom' says parents should let kids play

4:31 Texting while driving killed one man, changed this woman's life forever

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play

0:34 Crews battle a significant Tuesday morning fire in East St. Louis

0:57 Lindenwood-Belleville student loves art but chooses law enforcement career

1:44 How did Belleville District 201 teachers help students top state average test scores?

0:43 Body found in East St. Louis