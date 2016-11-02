Appeals court won't stop execution of Alabama inmate

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play Pause

1:52 Surprise marriage proposal at Kansas City Municipal Court

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

0:53 Kids get in character at the Trick-or-Treat Trail in Highland

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

1:02 TOYS of the '50s, '60s and '70s

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton

0:43 Body found in East St. Louis