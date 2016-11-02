Cubs win! Cubs win! Chicago beats Cleveland to capture World Series

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling Pause

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

1:17 Columbia makes quick work of Massac County at 3A Mascoutah Volleyball Sectional

1:02 TOYS of the '50s, '60s and '70s

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton

0:43 Body found in East St. Louis

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids

1:30 Edwardsville volleyball junior talks sectional win over O'Fallon

1:22 State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper