Cubs win 1st Series title since 1908, beat Indians in Game 7

0:38 Army Veteran says century-old Ralston Towers plagued by bed bugs, roaches and elevator issues Pause

0:41 Thug the German Shepherd cries at an animal-care facility

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

1:17 Columbia makes quick work of Massac County at 3A Mascoutah Volleyball Sectional

1:02 TOYS of the '50s, '60s and '70s

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids