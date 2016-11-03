He tried to bring tortillas over the Mexican border but agents found something inside

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

0:57 Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit

1:53 Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

2:29 Let's warm up with knits

1:32 Edwardsville kicker talks overtime playoff win over Oak Park

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids