The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Saturday, November 05, 2016
A Pacific frontal system will bring wet weather to the Northwest on Saturday, while a stormy weather pattern persists over the Four Corners region.
A cold frontal boundary will extend south southwestward over British Columbia, the coast of Washington and the coast of Oregon. As this frontal boundary transitions east southeastward, it will produce moderate to heavy rain and high elevation snow showers in the Pacific Northwest, the northern Rockies, northwest Nevada and northern California. High pressure should keep weather conditions quiet in central and southern California, as well as most of Nevada.
Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure will focus over the Four Corners. This system will draw moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which will lead to showers and thunderstorms in parts of southeast Utah, northeast Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, the central high Plains and the southern Plains. Prolonged heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in northeast New Mexico and northwest Texas. Snow showers will also affect the higher elevations of the southern Rockies.
Meanwhile, a cold frontal boundary will push southeastward across the Gulf of Mexico and the Southeast. Showers and isolated storms will fire up along and near this frontal boundary from the western Gulf Coast to the southern half of the Florida Peninsula.
Just to the north, an area of disturbed weather will produce light showers in parts of Upstate New York and northwest New England. Some of these showers will fall in the form of mixed precipitation, especially in the higher elevations of the northern Appalachians. High pressure will bring warm and dry weather to most of the northern and central Plains, as well as the Midwest. Temperatures could spike as high as 10 to 25 degrees above normal across the region.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Friday have ranged from a morning low of 12 degrees at Walden-Jackson Cnty AP, Wa, Colo. to a high of 91 degrees at McAllen, Texas
