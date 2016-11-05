AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump says he's fine by himself; Clinton hangs with Beyoncé
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donald Trump boasts that he doesn't need stars to fill his venues in the closing days of the presidential campaign. Maybe so, but the very people Hillary Clinton needs to shore up her campaign — millennials and minorities — appear all too happy to see her with singer Beyoncé and rapper husband Jay Z.
Standing on stage with the superstars at a free concert at Cleveland's Wolstein Center, Clinton lavished praise on the celebrity couple and asked the thousands of cheering fans for their votes.
"Please take this energy out with you," Clinton said. "Help us win Ohio."
Clinton's campaign has hosted a series of free concerts designed to drum up enthusiasm for her bid. Rocker Bon Jovi and R&B singer Ne-Yo rallied voters in North Carolina, while singer/actress Jennifer Lopez took the stage in Miami and singer Steve Wonder was performing in Philadelphia.
On Saturday night, Clinton will host a concert with pop star Katy Perry in Philadelphia, then return to the city on Monday for a joint rally with President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton. Pennsylvania is a state where Clinton has long had a solid lead; it has not voted for a Republican in six presidential elections.
---
Melania Trump modeled in US prior to getting work visa
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump was paid for 10 modeling jobs in the United States worth $20,056 that occurred in the seven weeks before she had legal permission to work in the country, according to detailed accounting ledgers, contracts and related documents from 20 years ago provided to The Associated Press.
The details of Mrs. Trump's early paid modeling work in the U.S. emerged in the final days of a bitter presidential campaign in which her husband, Donald Trump, has taken a hard line on immigration laws and those who violate them. Trump has proposed broader use of the government's E-verify system allowing employers to check whether job applicants are authorized to work. He has noted that federal law prohibits illegally paying immigrants.
Mrs. Trump, who received a green card in March 2001 and became a U.S. citizen in 2006, has always maintained that she arrived in the country legally and never violated the terms of her immigration status. During the presidential campaign, she has cited her story to defend her husband's hard line on immigration.
The wife of the GOP presidential nominee, who sometimes worked as a model under just her first name, has said through an attorney that she first came to the U.S. from Slovenia on Aug. 27, 1996, on a B1/B2 visitor visa and then obtained an H-1B work visa on Oct. 18, 1996.
The documents obtained by the AP show she was paid for 10 modeling assignments between Sept. 10 and Oct. 15, during a time when her visa allowed her generally to be in the U.S. and look for work but not perform paid work in the country. The documents examined by the AP indicate that the modeling assignments would have been outside the bounds of her visa.
---
Iraqi units clear Mosul buildings after advances, IS attacks
MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi special forces cleared buildings on Saturday in neighborhoods they entered in eastern Mosul a day earlier, after pushing out Islamic State militants in their drive to take back the city.
Fighting continued in the morning, with both sides firing mortars and automatic weapons on each other's positions, while the Iraqi troops also responded with artillery. Clashes were most intense in the al-Bakr neighborhood. Sniper duels played out from rooftops in the mostly residential areas, where the majority of buildings are two stories high.
"Daesh is in the city center and we must be very careful as our forces advance," said Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi of the Iraqi special forces, using the Arabic acronym for the IS group. With more densely packed neighborhoods ahead, his forces will be challenged to avoid both higher military and civilian casualties.
As he spoke, dozens of civilians in the Tahrir and Zahara districts emerged from their homes, some of them carrying white flags, and headed toward the troops to be evacuated from the battlefield.
The special forces launched a two-pronged assault deeper into Mosul's urban center on Friday, unleashing the most intense street battles against IS militants since the offensive to retake the city began nearly three weeks ago. At least seven special forces troops have been killed in the fighting.
---
Amid political furor, ever-growing rumors permeate S. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — She was the secret power behind the South Korean throne, the first allegations said, a mysterious woman whose influence reached deep into the presidential mansion and guided many of the president's public relations efforts.
She is Choi Soon-sil, the daughter of a cult leader and a longtime friend to President Park Geun-hye. And so far, about the only thing that South Korea knows for sure is that Choi edited some of the president's speeches.
But as the political furor has grown, the rumors — widely reported here, widely believed and repeated regularly by the political opposition — have grown as well, permeating almost every corner of South Korean society.
By Friday, Choi had been accused of everything from swaying the careers of pop singers to helping craft North Korea policy to influencing Seoul's multi-billion-dollar purchase of American F-35 fighter jets. With rumors flying, a string of celebrities, from the rapper PSY to a former Miss Korea, have issued statements denying links to Choi's family or distancing themselves from the scandal.
Such allegations may seem ridiculous, but the gladitorial combat of South Korean politics — and the country's long traditions of official corruption and influence-peddling — have bred a deep public cynicism. This is a country, after all, where one former president was ordered to repay more than $200 million he had taken in bribes, and another killed himself in 2009 amid a bribery investigation by throwing himself off a cliff.
---
AP FACT CHECK: Greatest hits of a fact-challenged campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — At times it has seemed as though this presidential campaign was occurring in some alternate universe. Up is down, no means yes, day is night.
Donald Trump's tweets, speeches, interviews, debate statements, news conferences and off-the-cuff remarks — that is, pretty much every utterance made during his waking hours — have been a source of hyperbole at hyper-speed. His misstatements have been so ubiquitous that Hillary Clinton's slippery words often slithered right on by unnoticed.
Trump made pernicious use of fictional numbers, concocted certain events and both contradicted and mispresented his earlier self.
Clinton took actual facts and went beyond them, promising more than she can deliver, cherry-picking numbers and otherwise standing for the lawyerly Washington tradition of paying partial heed to reality while bending it to her advantage. Cautious by nature, she was most inclined to stretch facts to their snapping point when on the defensive about her email practices, which was often. Clinton's defensive position, in essence: The dog ate my homework.
With Election Day finally, nearly upon us, some lowlights from both candidates:
---
The Undecideds: They're out there, and so very conflicted
WASHINGTON (AP) — After all the sound, fury, fact, fallacy, bluster and blarney of the 2016 presidential campaign, there still are undecided voters out there.
Really.
And they're not just people who've buried their heads in the sand.
Some thoughtful people just do not know what to do with the choices they've been given, yet are determined to exercise their right to vote.
"I'm just really trying to completely think this through," says Peter Schroeder, a fulltime student and tech startup worker in Erie, Pennsylvania.
---
Questions on Christie role swirl after ex-allies' conviction
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two former aides to Republican Gov. Chris Christie were convicted on Friday of causing epic traffic jams for political revenge near the nation's busiest bridge, a verdict that further damages his legacy and raises anew questions about why he and his inner circle escaped prosecution.
Bridget Kelly, Christie's former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, Christie's appointee to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, were found guilty of all counts against them. Kelly cried as the verdict was read; Baroni showed no emotion. They announced plans to appeal.
The verdict also had ramifications on the presidential campaign trail, where Christie became an adviser to Republican Donald Trump after his own campaign collapsed, in part because of the bridge case. Before the verdict was issued, Trump's campaign had announced Christie would stump for him in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania on Saturday, but later said he would not be on the trail Saturday.
Testimony during the seven-week trial contradicted Christie's statements about when he knew about the four days of gridlock at the base of the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee in September 2013. The traffic jams were aimed at retaliating against Democratic Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich for not endorsing Christie's re-election, prosecutors alleged.
Other testimony described some of Christie's top advisers and confidants knowing about the plan ahead of time or soon afterward and being aware of the political motivation well before Christie told reporters in December 2013 that none of his staff was involved.
---
Body found on land where woman was chained up 'like a dog'
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A woman who was "chained up like a dog" for weeks in a dark storage container was lured to her captor's South Carolina property for a cleaning job, a family friend said Friday as search teams digging up the area found one body and looked for more.
Authorities were "trying to make sure that we don't have a serial killer on our hands," the sheriff said. Investigators were told the property could hold as many as three other corpses.
Prosecutor Barry Barnette said the woman saw her captor shoot and kill her boyfriend, who went with her to the job. The body discovered Friday was not immediately identified.
The couple disappeared around Aug. 31 when they went to do the work on the suspect's nearly 100-acre property in a rural area near the community of Woodruff, said Daniel Herren, a friend who sat with her in her hospital room after she was rescued Thursday.
"They were going to do some work, help cleaning up the property. And he pulled out a gun and took them hostage," Herren said, adding that the abduction happened quickly.
---
Report: Bus driver may've lost consciousness in other crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — The driver of the school bus involved in a deadly crash this week in Baltimore was taking medication for seizures when he had an accident two years ago, his wife told investigators at the time, according to records obtained Friday by The Associated Press.
Glenn Chappell's wife spoke with officers after her husband apparently lost consciousness, crashing into trees and shrubbery but emerging unscathed from the single-car accident in Howard County on Feb. 9, 2014.
Chappell, 67, died Tuesday morning along with five other people when the school bus he was driving rear-ended a car before colliding with an oncoming Maryland Transit Administration bus. Eleven people were injured. A probe into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and a federal investigator said Friday that no mechanical defects have been found in the two buses.
The National Transportation Safety Board has completed the mechanical inspections of both vehicles and found no deficiencies, investigator Jennifer Morrison said at a news conference.
The NTSB and Baltimore police have also obtained four surveillance videos that show the school bus on its approach to the crash site, but none shows the collision, Morrison said.
---
For Rolling Stone, 'worst nightmare' continues
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Days after Rolling Stone magazine published a shocking 9,000-word story about a brutal gang rape at the University of Virginia in November 2014, the magazine's editors received an email just before 2 a.m. with "Our worst nightmare" in the subject line. They needed to run a retraction, the reporter said.
Instead, Rolling Stone kept the article on its website for four months before finally pulling it down that April and officially retracting the story.
That decision was enough to convince a federal jury in Charlottesville on Friday that the magazine defamed a university administrator, who claimed she was cast as the "chief villain" in the now-discredited story "A Rape on Campus."
The 10-person jury found also found that journalist Sabrina Rubin Erdely and the magazine's publisher were responsible for libel, with actual malice.
Eramo claimed the article falsely said she discouraged the woman identified only as "Jackie" from reporting the incident to police. A police investigation found no evidence to back up Jackie's claims about being raped.
