To help the poor and homeless, he will live in a storage building for 2 weeks

4:04 Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs Pause

1:34 Undersized Edwardsville out-slugged in volleyball sectional

1:32 Edwardsville kicker talks overtime playoff win over Oak Park

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:25 Maryville Elementary honors slain police officer with ceremony

1:16 C.J. Baricevic for 12th Congressional District

1:22 State's Attorney talks sentencing for man who shot at trooper

0:57 Paul Schimpf, candidate for the 58th Senate District

2:01 War of 1812 veteran is remembered at rural resting place