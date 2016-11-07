The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Monday, November 07, 2016
A cold frontal boundary will shift over the central third of the country on Monday, while a Pacific system brings wet weather to the Northwest.
A low pressure system will move eastward over south central Canada and the upper Great Lakes. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend south southwestward from the northern Plains to the southern Rockies. As this frontal boundary transitions eastward, it will produce showers and thunderstorms across the central and southern Plains, as well as the lower Mississippi Valley. Light to moderate showers will also develop from the middle Mississippi Valley to the upper Midwest. A cool and dry air mass will trail this system over the upper Intermountain West and the northern Plains.
Meanwhile, a Pacific system will approach the coast of British Columbia. An onshore flow will develop along the northwestern corner of the country, leading to moderate to heavy rain in western Washington. A ridge of high pressure will dominate the weather pattern across most states west of the Continental Divide. Dry conditions should prevail across the Intermountain West, the Great Basin and the Southwest on Monday.
Back east, scattered storms will persist along the southern tip of Florida. High pressure over the Mid-Atlantic will keep the remainder of the East Coast clear of precipitation.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday have ranged from a morning low of 15 degrees at Mt. Washington, N.H. to a high of 90 degrees at McAllen, Texas
