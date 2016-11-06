Two-headed sharks are not only real, they’re becoming more and more common

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline Pause

4:23 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers

0:51 Serious crash flips car at doughnut shop

2:25 Triad football coach talks Saturday playoff loss to Morris

1:47 Olive Oil Marketplace opens in Belleville

1:40 After 10 straight wins, Columbia loses to Canton in 4A football playoffs

1:05 Belleville Animal Clinic features four female veterinarians

4:04 Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

2:00 Estes, Thomas connect to give East St. Louis playoff win