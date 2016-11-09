First, she helped find a lost dog. Then she demanded $325 to return it, police say.

3:14 Metro-east reactions to the election results Pause

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:18 Althoff star Jordan Goodwin talks about signing with Saint Louis University basketball

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road

2:25 Triad football coach talks Saturday playoff loss to Morris

1:17 Adopt Macks, this gentle giant would make a great addition to your family.