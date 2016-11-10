Women have better memories than men, but it weakens after a certain stage, study says

2:18 Collinsville Fire Department captain talks structure fire Pause

1:39 Hundreds in KC take to the streets to protest Donald Trump

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

1:16 Zach Anderson asks for unity during Sacramento march: 'Our beef isn't with these voters'

3:22 East's Pickett signs with Illini basketball

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:03 Fire rages in Collinsville