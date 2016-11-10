Women have better memories than men, but it weakens after a certain stage, study says

It isn’t just a stereotype – women do generally have stronger memories than men do, according to a study published Wednesday.
However, women should bask in those better memories when they’re younger, because after menopause the study found women’s recall is weakened. The memory strength loss is specifically associated with lower levels of estrogen.
The study, published Wednesday in the journal of The North American Menopause Society, tested 212 men and women between 45 and 55 on episodic memory, executive function, semantic processing and estimated verbal intelligence. Episodic memory is known as the ability to recall who, what, when and where.
Test types included a face-name associative memory exam and selective reminding.
Researchers found middle-aged women outperformed men on all memory measures, even after menopause. But women who were premenopausal and currently going through menopause consistently outperformed women who were postmenopausal.
“Women report increased forgetfulness and ‘brain fog’ during the menopause transition,” researchers wrote. “In addition, women are disproportionately at risk for memory impairment and dementia compared with men.”
Three out of four older adults report memory-related problems.
A previous study published in the 1990s linked gender-stereotypical activities to stronger memories in that gender. For example, women could recall more items on a shopping list, while men could recall more directions. It was unclear why recall differed based on those activities.
