KKK plans Donald Trump 'victory' parade in North Carolina

While one report of Ku Klux Klan activity in North Carolina following Donald Trump’s election as president was debunked, the real KKK has announced a rally in the state.
Trump, a Republican, was officially endorsed by the KKK during his campaign against Hillary Clinton, a Democrat. Trump won North Carolina on his way to winning the presidency, defeating Clinton here by nearly 5 percentage points.
Details on the rally celebrating Trump’s victory are scarce. It’s being held by The Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, which is based in Pelham – a small, unincorporated community about 45 minutes north of Burlington, near the Virginia border.
The group was behind a rally in South Carolina last year protesting the removal of the Confederate flag from the state Capitol building.
According to the group’s website, a North Carolina rally will be held Dec. 3. However, the KKK has not yet publicly announced a location or time for the rally.
The website refers to it as a “Victory Klavalkade Klan Parade” and announces in all-caps that “Trump’s race united my people.”
A report of KKK activity in Alamance County on Wednesday was debunked by the News & Observer and our partners at PolitiFact North Carolina.
Doran: 919-836-2858; Twitter: @will_doran
Comments