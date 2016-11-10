Stolen POW flag at VFW post shocks, saddens California veterans

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948 Pause

1:29 Highland Honor Guard ensures all veterans have a final salute for their service

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:22 East's Pickett signs with Illini basketball

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:28 Faux fur is fashionable and politically correct

1:47 Watch Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

4:15 Cop Shop Podcast: Car attacked after marriage announcement on Facebook

0:49 Man uses suction cups to climb Trump Tower in New York