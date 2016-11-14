The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2016
A low pressure system will trek northward over the Eastern Seaboard on Monday, while a cold frontal boundary shifts across the Northwest.
An area of low pressure will strengthen as it moves north northeastward over the Mid-Atlantic. This system will draw moisture from the Atlantic, which will help fuel rain and isolated thunderstorms from the southern Mid-Atlantic to southern New England. High pressure will influence a dry weather pattern across the southern Plains, the Deep South and the Southeast.
Meanwhile, a weak cold frontal boundary will extend south southwestward from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. A cool and dry air mass will settle in over most of the Midwest and the Northeast as this system transitions eastward.
Another cold frontal boundary will stretch southwestward from southeast Canada to the coast of Oregon. As this frontal boundary moves eastward, it will produce moderate rain and high elevation snow across the Pacific Northwest, northern California and the upper Intermountain West. A ridge of high pressure will expand and amplify over the eastern Pacific and the Southwest. This high pressure system will keep weather conditions dry from southern California to the Four Corners on Monday.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday have ranged from a morning low of 17 degrees at Mt. Washington, N.H. to a high of 91 degrees at Miramar MCAS, Calif.
