‘I would’ve put a bullet’ in teens’ heads, officer says on video

A Weiser, Idaho, police officer upset over an August encounter with three young adults later told a police dispatcher he’d like to shoot the trio.
“If I can get away with it, I would’ve put a bullet in the center of each one of their heads. Bam!” Officer Cody Samson said in a video released Monday afternoon by a Weiser attorney who represented one of the defendants.
The video — edited from four others, all also uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday afternoon — was included in materials a Washington County prosecutor turned over to attorney Shane Darrington in his defense of his client, Jacqueline M. Aldrich, 19. It also shows Samson speaking with Aldrich before she was arrested.
Darrington said he was “appalled” when he heard Samson’s comments about wanting to shoot the women, recorded by the officer’s body camera.
“It’s very unprofessional conduct,” Darrington said.
Weiser Police Chief Carl Smith issued a short statement Tuesday afternoon that was posted to the department’s Facebook account.
“We are aware of the situation with the YouTube video concerning the adult female. The matter is currently under review,” Smith wrote. “We cannot make any further comments at the present time, as it is a personnel matter.”
The women repeatedly argued with and cursed at Samson during their initial conversations and subsequent arrest, and Samson appears frustrated with them in the videos.
Samson responded to a call reporting a disturbance outside a motel early on Aug. 30, Darrington said. While speaking with Aldrich, Samson asked her the location of her driver’s license.
She turned and began walking toward her car when Samson yelled at her.
“I didn’t say to go get it. I asked you where it was,” Samson said, his voice rising.
As she walked back toward the officer, Samson said, “You’re not understanding me? You don’t know how to comprehend?”
Aldrich told Samson she didn’t understand why he was disrespecting her.
“No, you’re disrespecting me,” Samson said.
“I thought that meant to go get my license,” Aldrich said. “If that was wrong of me, I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”
“Since when in the U.S. does ‘where is your license’ mean ‘walk away and go get it?’” Samson asked.
Aldrich was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Aldrich’s older sister, Abigail, was the only one of the three of legal age to drink. She was charged with an open container violation and disturbing the peace. The other teen, Mia Sanchez, 18, was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
After all three were taken to jail, Samson spoke to a dispatcher, complaining about the three women before saying he wanted to shoot them, the video shows.
“Mouthy little b-----s. Oh, my f-----g God,” Samson said.
All of the charges against the three were dismissed, except for the open container charge against Abigail Aldrich. She paid a $102 fine.
Darrington said he believes the officer’s conduct, proved through the video, led to the charges being dismissed.
“I’m certain it did,” he said.
Chuck Kroll, the deputy Washington County prosecutor who handled the case, was not immediately available for comment.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
