Caught in a lie, police officer is convicted in plot for revenge on her husband

Miami-Dade police officer Saintamen Edwards, accused of creating sham reports in a plot to get revenge on her estranged husband, took the stand last week and presented jurors with a surprise alibi: She was at the gynecologist on the day of the crime.
That spurred investigators to pay a visit to her doctor —– and medical records showed Edwards never went to the doctor that day.
Confronted with the contradiction, Edwards retook the witness stand on Monday, claiming she had simply misremembered her whereabouts that day. Jurors didn’t believe her — convicting Edwards Monday night of two counts of felony official misconduct.
Edwards, 36, now faces up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced in the coming weeks. She remains free while awaiting her sentencing.
The conviction caps a bizarre story of vengeance perpetrated by the eight-year veteran patrol officer.
According to prosecutors, Edwards in July 2013 posed as an “Officer Diann Mich” and called a Miami Beach sneaker shoe store that employed her ex-husband, Clyde Edwards. She told his boss that he was the “subject of a criminal investigation” that was “adversely affecting” the shoe store's business.
Not long afterward, the boss received an email with two scanned Miami-Dade police “offense-incident” reports. The email urged the boss, Jose Raij, to not discuss the open criminal investigation.
The reports alleged that Edwards sold fake shoes to customers, including one who bought a pair of Nike Air Jordans for $500, prosecutors Devon Helfmeyer and Ronald Dowdy told jurors. Investigators believe Edwards was never involved in any illegal activity involving shoes.
Raij shared the reports with his son, a lawyer in New York, who noticed “important omissions” in the documents. The son tried to get into contact with the supposed detectives on the case but a records manager at the Intracoastal station could not find the reports in their archives.
Supervisors eventually assigned the case to an internal affairs detective, Heath Genovar, who confirmed the reports were bogus. He also learned that at the time the emails were sent, Edwards — off duty and in workout clothes — was suspiciously in the office. “I have to send something,” she allegedly told a coworker surprised to see her in the station.
A forensic analysis of her computer revealed copies of the bogus police reports, according to the warrant.
