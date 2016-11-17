On this night, no one lost: Player with Down syndrome given chance to score TD

What started with a thought turned into a conversation and an act of sportsmanship that will resonate from Fair Oaks throughout the valley for years.
Del Campo High School led East Union of Manteca by six touchdowns late in the fourth quarter of a Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game Thursday when Cougars athletic director Sharon Props saw No. 15, Vinny Torrice, on the visiting sideline.
Torrice is a gregarious 17-year-old senior who has Down syndrome. He dreamed of playing football, and his parents allowed him to suit up this season. But he had yet to play.
Props approached Del Campo coach Mike Dimino and passed on her idea. Dimino called a defensive timeout and walked across the field to talk with East Union coach Willie Herrera.
Let Torrice have his moment.
To cheers of “Vin-ny! Vin-ny!”, Torrice entered the game and took a handoff. Players from both teams escorted him to the end zone on his 27-yard touchdown run as time expired in Del Campo’s 49-13 triumph.
Fans from both sides stood and cheered. Some cried. His teammates and Del Campo players mobbed him as he spread his arms in joy. He received a victory ride. On this night, no one lost.
East Union players said they never viewed Torrice as a special-needs kid. They saw him only as a teammate. And Del Campo players didn’t see Torrice as an opponent who has Down syndrome but rather as an inspiration.
How can anyone think about being lazy when Torrice appreciates every bit of every day?
“We can’t,” said Del Campo quarterback Tyler Dimino, the coach’s son. “That play was one of the greatest experiences of my life, and it shows how much this game means and can bring people together.
“I talked to Vinny after the game, and he said, ‘Thank you!’ I thanked him. He was the happiest kid I’ve ever seen. He’s going to remember that moment for the rest of his life, and we’ll remember it, too.”
“I had no clue (this was going to happen),” Vic Torrice, Vinny’s father, told The Record of Stockton. “I’m still shaking. I never dreamt of this for my son.”
Herrera praised coach Dimino and Del Campo after the game, saying, “They just showed so much respect. It was awesome.”
Vic Torrice said players from both sides “are heroes” to his son.
Torrice’s touchdown run will long be remembered.
“To see his face, you can’t help but feel happiness for him, and seeing all the things I’ve seen in my life (working for the California Highway Patrol), awful things you never want people to see, it was special,” coach Dimino said. “After the game, both teams did a prayer.
“There were no white or red or blue jerseys. We were one, together. It was beyond football. These were the best moments of our season.”
this is by far my favorite season ever, this is what sports is made for, dreams coming true! i love this man so much. #TouchDownVinny❤️ pic.twitter.com/olGFEBRUWT— Jakkkeyyy (@Jake_Harries_) November 11, 2016
#BTS@EUHS_Lancers show their support for #Lancer #VinnyTorrice (15) for his @CBSSacramento interview after his touchdown video went viral. pic.twitter.com/nC7rRpeI7O— HimeRomeroImages (@HimesImages) November 13, 2016
The latest High School Football America Daily! https://t.co/SSyfTkNVGQ Thanks to @GaffneySports1 @EUFB @CoachHilvert #nolaprep #nebpreps— Jeff Fisher (@HSFBamerica) November 11, 2016
CwCC Our boy Vinny with the TD!!! Class Act Del Campo, we wish you guys luck! @delcampohigh @DCFBInsider pic.twitter.com/gQweOyxXw9— East Union Football (@EUFB) November 11, 2016
The man himself! Changing my life like no other couldn't stand when I saw his face after tonight! pic.twitter.com/NFC6D8JNrx— tony (@tonyy_martinez) November 11, 2016
This kid is probably one of the biggest inspirations of my life. I am so happy that he came out and gave us everything he had! Congrats Vin! pic.twitter.com/2rNpYke0I4— BG10 (@blakeeee10) November 11, 2016
Fun moment. Vinny Torrice, a special ed student at East Union, scores 27-yard TD to end game. Del Campo 49-13. pic.twitter.com/Jg6968ms0t— MB Sports (@MantecaSports) November 11, 2016
