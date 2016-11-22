Fallin says Trump visit centered on tribes, energy industry

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play Pause

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:12 O'Fallon student has passion for singing

0:41 Will Belleville Township taxes go up?

1:56 O'Fallon Mayor Gary Graham announces his retirement

1:02 Highland High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACT

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa